Shaun Wright-Phillips was critical of Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma after Tottenham’s loss to Wolves on Saturday.

Tottenham’s midfield didn’t have the best of afternoons as they were unable to establish themselves in the middle of the park or create opportunities.

Ultimately, the team’s problems with fast breaks and another goal given up from a corner were the reason of the 1-2 loss.

“I have been a massive fan of Neto,” said Wright-Phillips. “But Bissouma messes up there.

“From that point onwards, Neto has a lot to do and a lot of ground to cover, which he covers as a winger in the correct way. He sets himself up nicely and then to pick the pass out sums up how he has been all season. He is a player who creates or scores something in literally every game so far.” – said Wright-Phillips told Premier League Productions.