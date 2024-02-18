Sky Sports pundit says he “didn’t have any doubts” over 13-goal Man United star after impressive Luton display

Man United made it four Premier League wins in a row on Sunday as Erik ten Hag’s men defeated Luton Town 2-1 at Kenilworth Road courtesy of a Rasmus Hojlund brace.

The Danish star had a slow start to life at Old Trafford following his summer move from Atalanta but the 21-year-old is in fine form at present as he became the youngest player to score in six consecutive Premier League games on Sunday after netting two goals against Luton.

The 21-year-old has now scored 13 goals in 30 matches for Man United this season and speaking about Hojlund on Sky Sports, pundit Jamie Redknapp has said that he never doubted the Danish star.

“He’s had to pretty much play every age because they’ve needed him. When he had thay little run of form [without scoring] we questioned him,” the former Liverpool star said.

“I have to be totally honest, and I am not just saying it, I didn’t have any doubts, you can see the quality.

“If you can score goals in the Champions League, you can certainly score in the Premier League and I like what he does. He is very good into his feet and he uses his body very well.”

"I didn't have any doubts, you can see the quality" ? Jamie Redknapp and Tom Lockyer with high praise for Rasmus Højlund's turnaround in form ? pic.twitter.com/RIE1Wo8MqT — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 18, 2024

Man United have now moved to within three points of fifth-placed Tottenham and are just five off of the Champions League spots, therefore, if they are to earn a spot in Europe’s biggest competition next season they will need Hojlund to continue scoring goals.

The turnaround in form has been very impressive from the Danish star as United are not playing well at the moment but the striker’s goals are getting them points.

This is why the Manchester club paid a lot of money for Hojlund and Manchester United fans are starting to see what their new striker is all about.