Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with the move for the West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

The Brazilian midfielder has established himself as a key player for West Ham since joining the club and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham decide to make a move for him.

The 26-year-old Brazilian was linked with Manchester City earlier this season.

Spurs could certainly use a quality attacking midfielder and Paqueta is versatile enough to operate in a number of positions. He will add drive, creativity and goals to the Tottenham midfield next season.

The player reportedly has a £80 million release clause in his contract and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham are ready to break the bank for him.

They need more quality in their squad in order to win major trophies in the coming seasons and the Brazilian international would be a superb acquisition for them.