Transfer expert says Premier League “offers will arrive” for £55m Barcelona star

Barcelona’s financial issues are well documented and the Catalan club may have to sell players this summer to allow them to bring in fresh faces.

The La Liga side will have a new manager for the 2024/25 campaign and will want to add some of his own players to the current Barca squad.

One star that has been linked with a move away from Barcelona is Raphinha with clubs in England and Saudi Arabia keeping an eye on his situation in Spain.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Matteo Moretto has said that offers will arrive for the Brazilian star over the coming weeks and months but for now, there is nothing concrete.

The transfer expert said: “There is always too much talk about Raphinha. To date, I don’t know of anything concrete, but I think that in the coming weeks, and months, offers will arrive, especially from the Premier League. Saudi Arabia also tried to sign him in the past. Lamine Yamal is non-transferable: the club considers him the present and the future of Barcelona.”

Raphinha cost Barcelona £55m during the 2022 summer making the switch from to Spain from Leeds United.

The winger has gone on to play 72 matches for the Blaugrana side, scoring 14 goals and providing 19 assists across those matches, but he has become dispensable given the emergence of Lamine Yamal.

Man United and Chelsea are two clubs that have been linked to Raphinha but only time will tell what English clubs are in the race for the 27-year-old.