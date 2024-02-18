This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

Man Utd director latest and Mathys Tel links

Manchester United are working hard to bring directors in to be prepared for the summer transfer window. From what I’m hearing, Man United are prepared to push again next week to get a deal done and sort out compensation with Newcastle for Dan Ashworth.

Ashworth has said yes to Manchester United, he wants to work for the Red Devils, and from what I’m hearing he sees this as a perfect project for the present and future. Now it’s important to see how negotiations between the clubs will go, but for sure Man United will make one more big push for Ashworth next week.

The links with Southampton director Jason Wilcox are also true – he is a candidate to work next to, and together with Ashworth. United are exploring options and Wilcox is one of them, but there are also other clubs interested and Southampton are pushing to keep him at the club.

We keep hearing many Man United transfer rumours circulating in the press, but it’s really very simple – before they have a clear structure in place, all the names may be being scouted but it is nothing concrete. We’ve heard about Joshua Zirkzee, and Jean-Clair Todibo, who is a player United have been following for a long time. But before entering into anything concrete for the summer, it is still too early.

Mathys Tel is one of the talents also being linked with United, but nothing is concrete in terms of contacts or negotiations. United will sign a striker this summer, but they still need to decide with their directors which kind of player they want. They already have a young striker in Rasmus Hojlund, so will they sign another one, or will they sign someone more experienced? They still have to decide.

It’s too early to know the future of Tel, though it seems clear that a loan move away from Bayern is not an option. Still, there are too many variables before deciding anything now. It depends on Tuchel’s future, Bayern future director Max Eberl plans, while other clubs linked with him still don’t have a director…it’s early for this one. For sure Tel wants to play more, but there is nothing else to report so far.

Can Real Madrid sign both Kylian Mbappe and Alphonso Davies?

I’ve been getting a lot of questions about Alphonso Davies and his future, specifically if a deal with Real Madrid can still happen if they sign Kylian Mbappe. My understanding is that the deals are not linked – Davies is a player that Real Madrid have wanted for a long time, but the important detail is that Bayern still have a chance to extend his contract, it’s up to them.

Real Madrid are waiting to understand what will happen with Davies and Bayern, and if he doesn’t extend his contract then Real Madrid will try to attack the situation in the summer.

With Mbappe, some fans have asked me why I posted on X about Ibrahima Konate playing down links with Liverpool by suggesting everyone knows where Mbappe is going. I can say that the feeling in both Real Madrid and PSG dressing rooms is that Mbappe is expected to join Real Madrid. The player also had the same feeling two years ago, but of course this year it looks different as he’s not staying at PSG. I don’t know if Konate knows anything, I was just sharing his quote, but the feeling with the clubs involved is that Mbappe is expected to move to Madrid at last.

One final point on Real Madrid – I can guarantee that nothing has been decided by Real Madrid on Arda Guler, despite some talk that he’s set to go out on loan next season. These kinds of decisions are not made in February or March. For now, they want Arda to perform at the best possible level in a Real Madrid shirt.

In other news…

Jorrel Hato – I’ve mentioned interest from Arsenal in Jorrel Hato multiple times because they’ve been scouting him for months, but it’s also the same for other European top clubs. Hato is also set to sign new deal at Ajax very soon, it’s a matter of final details; and it will include NO release clause, from what I’m told.

Xabi Alonso – Despite links with Bayern Munich as well as Liverpool, I think Alonso deserves a chance in the Premier League, that kind of league is probably the best one for the Bayer Leverkusen boss right now. But for the time being he’s 100% focused on making history at Leverkusen – there’s no time for distractions right now.

Gleison Bremer – Despite some speculation over his future, Bremer signed new deal at Juventus in December, it was just six weeks ago. They love Bremer at Juventus. Still, as always for Italian clubs, things can change if they receive crazy proposals, so let’s wait for the summer and see if some crazy bids comes in.