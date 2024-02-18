Video: Sheffield United star sees straight red for horror tackle, Brighton winger lucky not to be seriously injured

Sheffield United are hosting Brighton in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon and the match has seen a red card inside the opening 15 minutes. 

The Blades are looking to make it back-to-back wins in the Premier League for the first time this season having defeated Luton Town last time out but that looks unlikely now after Mason Holgate received a straight red for a horrendous tackle on Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma.

The defender caught the Japanese winger with a very high and very hard tackle with the Seagulls star lucky not to have picked up a serious injury.

The tackle is certainly one of the worst seen this season and Roberto De Zerbi can be thankful that his player is alright.

