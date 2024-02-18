Watch: Man City’s arrival at Etihad Stadium met with silence in viral video

Manchester City’s arrival for their match against Chelsea yesterday has become a subject of mockery among rival fans.

Led by Pep Guardiola, the team achieved a historic treble last season, winning the Premier League, the Champions League, and the FA Cup.

However, even after nine months, their celebrations seem to continue. The clip shows the team bus arriving at Etihad Stadium, with the announcer proclaiming the entrance of the treble winners.

Despite the announcer’s attempt to rally the crowd and elicit cheers for the treble winners, the response was a subdued one, with polite applause and a few cheers rather than a thunderous roar.

Rival fans wasted no time in poking fun at the lack of enthusiasm in the atmosphere.

Forget the 115 charges, I honestly think this is so bad that they should get stripped of the treble. pic.twitter.com/OcDxX1TiL9 — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) February 17, 2024