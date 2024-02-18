West Ham-linked manager has already identified four transfer targets

West Ham United have been linked with a move for the Spanish manager Julen Lopetegui.

According to reports, the manager has a four-man shortlist of Spanish-based players he wants to sign when he takes over in the Premier League.

David Moyes faces an uncertain future at West Ham after his team’s recent struggles in the league.

Although they won the UEFA Europa Conference League under his management, he has not been able to get the best out of them in the league.

West Ham have a talented squad at their disposal and they will be hoping to do better in the domestic competitions. They need a quality manager at the end of the season and Lopetegui could prove to be a useful addition.

He has managed in the Premier League in the past with Wolverhampton Wanderers and it remains to be seen whether West Ham are prepared to offer him the job.

The Hammers could certainly use a quality striker, another goal-scoring winger and a couple of quality defenders.