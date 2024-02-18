Mike Dean slams ‘stupid’ £42m West Ham man for his actions

Former Premier League referee Mike Dean has slammed West Ham United midfielder Kalvin Phillips for the stupid nature of his red card in the game against Nottingham Forest.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side beat the Hammers 2-0, but Phillips let himself and his team down by getting himself sent off.

Dean was far from impressed as he analysed the red card for Phillips, who has generally made a poor start to life at West Ham since his January loan move from Manchester City.

Discussing Phillips’ poor play to get himself sent off, Dean said: “He had just been cautioned for getting involved with (Nicolas) Dominguez for no reason whatsoever, and then two minutes later, he’s caught (Morgan Gibbs-White) on the top of the foot.

“Stupid second yellow card. He’s wasting his time playing, he just doesn’t even look interested.”

Phillips needs to turn his form around quickly or he surely has no chance of breaking back into the England squad for Euro 2024 this summer.

The 28-year-old was a regular for the Three Lions during his time as a Leeds United player, but he had a difficult spell of barely playing at Manchester City and it’s perhaps showing now, as he looks rusty and a long way off his peak form for West Ham.