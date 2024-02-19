Aston Villa ace looking to go back to his home country

Nicolo Zaniolo will exit Aston Villa at the end of the season and upon the conclusion of his loan deal, the 24-year-old would like to return to Italy.

That is according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, who reports that Zaniolo will return to Galatasaray at the end of the current campaign, but the ex-Roma star does not plan on staying in Turkey for long.

Fiorentina, AC Milan and Juventus are monitoring the midfielder’s situation but would only be interested in signing the Italian star on loan with an option to buy, the same formula used by Aston Villa to acquire the player.

The signing of Zaniolo looked like a shrewd piece of business at the start of the season but things have not worked out so well for the 24-year-old as he hasn’t started a Premier League game since December.

The Italian star has only scored two goals across 27 appearances for Villa and it has become clear that Unai Emery doesn’t fancy the player to do a job in his team.