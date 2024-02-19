Barcelona chief meets agent of Real Madrid transfer target in possible hijack

Barcelona chief Deco has reportedly met with the representative of Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies, who could be on the move as his current contract at the Allianz Arena expires in 2025.

It seems the Canada international is assessing options to leave Bayern, with JijantesFC posting on X about the player’s situation.

See below for details as they state Davies’ agent has spoken with Real Madrid, but now also with Barca, who could perhaps pose a threat to their rivals and hijack this deal…

Davies has been linked with Real Madrid by Fabrizio Romano, but it’s not too surprising to see that other big names like Barcelona could also join the race for his signature.

The 23-year-old is a superb talent who has been an important player for Bayern, and he could surely do a job for one of La Liga’s big two.

It would be a blow for Bayern to lose Davies, however, so there will surely also be efforts at some point to persuade him to sign a new contract with the Bundesliga giants.

