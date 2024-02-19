Tottenham recent signing Lucas Bergvall was playing a fast game on TikTok where he had to choose one football player from a pair that was offered to him.

Heung-Min Son was one of the first candidates to go up, and judging by the fact that he was chosen over other well-known players, it appears Bergvall is a big admirer of the South Korean.

After selecting Son over Mo Salah of Liverpool, Bergvall held onto him for the next two rounds over Kylian Mbappe, the French sensation, and even chose him over Erling Haaland.

Son’s victory was short-lived, though, as Bergvall chose to partner with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the great striker from his country, to ultimately knock the Spurs star off the game.