Carabao Cup Final Tickets: How to watch or live stream Chelsea v Liverpool at Wembley

The first piece of major silverware this season is up for grabs this weekend as Chelsea take on Liverpool in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium and, amazingly, Carabao Cup Final tickets are still available.

It’s a hugely important game for both clubs, with Liverpool hoping to make the most of their final season under Jurgen Klopp by getting their hands on some big trophies.

More tickets have been made available to both sets of fans, which can be purchased through the official club sites and also through reliable ticket outlets.

Getting to Wembley will be pretty easy for Chelsea fans, but fans travelling down from Liverpool will have to consider the usual issues facing trains running from the North West to London!

Kick off will be at 3pm and a live stream will be on Sky Sports for those who can’t make it to London on the day.

Liverpool Form

Klopp recently announced he’d be stepping down at the end of the season, and while most fans will be eyeing the Premier League title as the priority, with the Reds currently top of the table, there will also be an eye on this League Cup final to help boost the team’s confidence and give them a taste for success that could serve them well for the rest of the campaign.

Chelsea Form

Chelsea, meanwhile, have not been at their best for a while now, and will want to put that right by picking up a trophy, which could really breathe new life into this ambitious Blues project.

With so much to play for, Liverpool fans and Chelsea fans and even many neutrals will not want to miss this weekend's big game.

Chelsea v Liverpool Injury News

While Liverpool will be the favourites, they do have some injury issues to contend with, with Trent Alexander-Arnold perhaps the most concerning one, while Alisson is also likely to be out and there are also fears over Diogo Jota’s fitness.

Chelsea have had injury problems this season as well, with Ben Chilwell now back after missing a lot of games, though Reece James is still out of action, and Romeo Lavia has barely featured for the club since his summer move from Southampton.

Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister are sure to be key players to watch on the day, with both midfielders making moves from Brighton in the summer. While they ended up moving in different directions, it looked at one point like both might end up at Anfield when Liverpool agreed a fee for Caicedo, though the Ecuador international himself held out for his preferred move to Stamford Bridge.

These Two Clubs Have History!

There’ll be other scores to settle too, with former Liverpool man Raheem Sterling lining up for Chelsea, while Mohamed Salah will be a key player for LFC despite his failed spell in west London as a youngster.

Fans attending this game will hope for a better show than the last time these two teams met in the 2021/22 season, when Liverpool and Chelsea played out both the Carabao and FA Cup finals for that season, with both games ending 0-0 after extra time, and Klopp’s men eventually triumphing on penalties.

Can the likes of Sterling and Salah come up with something more in attack this time round? Give us your predictions in the comments below!