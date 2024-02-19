Chelsea are interested in signing the Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and they have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of the Nigerian international.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, the 25-year-old striker prefers a move to the Premier League league despite links with Paris Saint-Germain. In addition to that, the French outfit are thought to be looking at AC Milan winger Rafael Leao as an alternative.

Chelsea will probably feel that they can secure his services at the end of the season. It will be interesting to see if they are prepared to pay a premium. Osimhen has a €130 million release clause in his contract.

Osimhen has established himself as one of the best strikers in the world and he helped Napoli win the league title last season. Chelsea need someone like him who can score goals for them consistently. He scored 31 goals last season and he has eight goals to his name so far this season.

The 25-year-old would be a major upgrade on Nicolas Jackson, who has been quite mediocre since the move from Villarreal. Osimhen could transform Chelsea in the attack and turn them into genuine contenders once again.

Chelsea have the bones of a very good squad and a couple of quality additions could take them to a whole new level. Osimhen is a world-class player who could have a transformative effect.

However, Chelsea might not qualify for the Champions League next season and that could be a problem for them. Players like Osimhen will probably want to join a club with Champions League football.