Eden Hazard names the manager he didn’t like working under at Chelsea

Eden Hazard has talked candidly about the Chelsea boss, Antonio Conte, he didn’t enjoy working with.

Between 2012 and 2019, Hazard was a successful player for Chelsea, winning several titles throughout his time at Stamford Bridge.

The winger played under Maurizio Sarri, Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte, Rafa Benitez, Roberto Di Matteo, and Guus Hiddink, among other coaches.

Hazard said that even if he had problems with the manager in question, the coach was also the one who brought out the best in him when he was at Chelsea.

Speaking with his former Chelsea teammate John Obi Mikel on the Obi One Podcast, Hazard stated: ‘I think my best time at Chelsea was with Antonio Conte.’

Hazard disliked training under Conte, Mikel said, and the Belgian player agreed, saying: ‘Not at all’.

Hazard added: ‘All the week training. I was going out Saturday, I need to enjoy a little bit because I know the day after is going to be back on the training ground. I have to do something, it’s my only 90 minutes I can enjoy.

‘You remember him, stopping, tactics, “no we have to do that”. Saturday was the best day for me.’

Chelsea won the FA Cup in 2018 and the Premier League title in 2017 while under Conte’s leadership from 2016 to 2018.

Hazard scored 16 league goals and was selected to the PFA team of the year for the 2016–17 campaign.

Maurizio Sarri succeeded Conte at Chelsea after the team was unable to qualify for the Champions League, despite the fact that Conte had won the FA.