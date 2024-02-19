European giants considering shock appointment of Man United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

It has been a very tough week for Bayern Munich and their manager Thomas Tuchel as the Bundesliga champions have lost three crucial matches in a row. 

The Bavarian club were first hammered by title challengers Bayer Leverkusen before losing to Lazio in the Champions League and then to Bochum on Sunday. This has left Bayern eight points behind Leverkusen and these results have ramped up the pressure on Tuchel.

The former Chelsea coach’s position is currently being discussed and according to Sky Sport Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, the German giants are considering a shock appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their interim coach until the end of the campaign.

Bayern’s sporting director, Christoph Freund, has been following Solskaer for years but the plan as of now is to continue with Tuchel.

Solskjaer has been out of work since leaving Man United back in 2021 and the Norwegian did good work at Old Trafford to bring a dysfunctional dressing room together.

Ultimately the Red Devils legend was not good enough for the Old Trafford hot seat but he had a win percentage of 54% and the Bayern Munich job will only be for a few months.

The 50-year-old may be able to unite the German club’s squad to try and salvage whatever is left of a terrible season for the European giants.

