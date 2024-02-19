Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness has doubts if West Ham recent signing Kalvin Phillips is good enough to play in Premier League.

The 28-year-old has endured tough time since his move to Man City two years ago. He failed to make any impact for the Citizens and first two games for West Ham have been a calamity.

“Is he a Premier League player? Why do you say that?”, he asked Alan Pardew on talkSPORT.

“He was at Leeds, comes up, one season in the Premier League. 69 [Premier League games] now. Gets a big move to Man City, that’s on someone’s opinion, they quickly realise, he’s not what we thought we were getting and they’ve moved him on.”

“For me, he’s still to prove that he’s a top player in the Premier League.” – said Phillips.