“Highly ambitious” – Erik ten Hag very excited about what crucial figure is doing at Man United

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has big plans for Man United and the INEOS CEO has impressed Erik ten Hag with the work that is being done behind the scenes at Old Trafford.

The British businessman has acquired 25 per cent of the Premier League giants and has been put in charge of the sporting side of the Manchester club.

This summer will be huge for the Red Devils as it will be Ratcliffe’s first attempt to improve Man United’s squad.

The INEOS CEO has set about putting together a strong team behind the scenes ahead of the summer and having lured Omar Berrada away from Man City to be his new CEO, the 71-year-old is now after Newcastle’s Dan Ashworth for the sporting director role at Old Trafford.

United boss Erik ten Hag has been impressed by what he has seen so far and is excited about where the club is going.

Speaking about the INEOS project, Ten Hag has said via Fabrizio Romano: “I know what’s going on and for Man United, it’s very good.

“It’s highly ambitious, they are all good people coming in.

“We are the project and they can help us and support us to accelerate this project.”

Man United could look very different at the start of the 2024/25 campaign and although the Glazers are still around, Ratcliffe’s presence should get fans of the club excited.