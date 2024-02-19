Arsenal reportedly have an excellent relationship with the agent of Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee as they currently look to be leading the race for his signature ahead of the summer.

Zirkzee has impressed during his time in Serie A and it makes sense that there seems to be a lot of interest in him at the moment, with Tuttomercatoweb suggesting the Gunners are the ones at the front of the queue right now.

AC Milan are also following the Dutchman, who is likely to cost around €50-60million, while Bayern Munich have a buy-back option that could see them re-sign him for €40m, according to the report.

Manchester United have also recently been linked with Zirkzee by Calciomercato, so it will be interesting to see how this saga plays out in the weeks and months ahead.

Both Arsenal and Man Utd could do with signing a forward of Zirkzee’s profile in the summer, with the Gunners perhaps in need of someone to replace the injury-prone Gabriel Jesus, while the Red Devils look in need of someone to take the pressure off the out-of-form Marcus Rashford.

It seems AFC are in a good position for the moment, but it may be some time before we get a clearer idea of how strong their interest is and whether his €60m asking price could be met.