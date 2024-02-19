Chelsea already lining up for possible Osimhen alternative, but face transfer competition from Man Utd

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing up Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee as the talented young Dutchman continues to impress in Serie A this season.

The 22-year-old has a long list of suitors keeping tabs on him at the moment, with the Blues among those, according to a report from Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, as cited and translated by Sport Witness.

Chelsea could do with strengthening up front after an indifferent season from Nicolas Jackson, while Armando Broja also failed to impress before going out on loan to Fulham.

Zirkzee could be a decent option for the west London giants to consider, especially as he may be cheaper or more easily gettable than someone like Napoli front-man Victor Osimhen.

Chelsea and Arsenal have been linked with Osimhen by Gazzetta dello Sport, via Sport Witness, but it’s suggested that CFC might struggle to lure the Nigeria international to Stamford Bridge without Champions League football.

Zirkzee could be a smart option to consider instead, and it will be interesting to see who ends up fronting the queue for his signature in the weeks and months ahead.

So many clubs seem to be in for him at the moment, with Corriere’s report also mentioning the likes of Barcelona, Juventus, AC Milan and Roma, as well as Chelsea’s Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Man Utd are another club who could do with strengthening up front at the moment, with Rasmus Hojlund still young and developing his game, while Marcus Rashford has gone worryingly off the boil this season.