According to Takvim, Leeds United made a formal bid for Besiktas winger Milot Rashica during the winter transfer window.

According to the Turkish website, the Whites made an offer of £5.9 million for the former Norwich forward in an effort to bolster the team as they fight for promotion.

It is believed that Rashica is content in Turkey, and manager Fernando Santos has no plans to allow him to go.

Given that Daniel Farke has previous experience with the 27-year-old in the top division of English football, Leeds’ connections to Rashica make perfect sense.

After a century of games in the Bundesliga, he came from Werder Bremen to play for the Canaries, making 40 appearances overall but failed to make any impact.