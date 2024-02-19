Liverpool make Brazil star with 32 appearances a top summer target, 18-year-old compared to Mbappe

This summer is a huge one for the future of Liverpool as it will be the first transfer window with their new sporting director and manager.

The Reds are expected to struggle in the aftermath of Jurgen Klopp leaving Anfield but the Merseyside club are already planning for life without their German coach.

Bringing in a sporting director and a manager for next season will be their top priority ahead of the 2024/25 campaign but the Reds have not taken their eyes off players.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool consider Palmeiras’ Luis Guilherme as a top target and could make a move for the 18-year-old over the coming months.

Guilherme only made his senior debut for Palmeiras in April 2023 but has already racked up 32 appearances across all competitions for the Brazilian club. The Palmeiras star plays as an attacking midfielder and is renowned for his speed, which has often been compared to PSG’s Kylian Mbappe, but he has yet to produce a goal contribution for his current club.

This won’t be a worry though as Guilherme is still very young and only time will tell if Liverpool turns their interest into a formal offer as other European clubs are keeping an eye on the Brazilian.