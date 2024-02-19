Exclusive: Liverpool “very happy” with how divisive signing has improved, says Fabrizio Romano

Liverpool are said to be ‘very happy’ with Darwin Nunez and his improved form recently, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Nunez seems to be proving his critics wrong now, even though he seemed to feel that many were a bit quick to judge him.

It’s fair to say the Uruguay international didn’t make the most convincing start for Liverpool when he joined from Benfica last season, though it looks like Jurgen Klopp’s patience in the player is now paying off.

Nunez scored in the win over Brentford at the weekend with a delightful chip, and he’s generally looked a lot more clinical in front of goal recently, despite previously earning a bit of a reputation for wasting good chances.

Romano is clearly a fan of the 24-year-old, and he’s shared some information about how happy LFC are with the progress he’s made recently.

“Darwin Nunez scored again for Liverpool at the weekend, putting away a beautifully-executed lob in the win over Brentford, and he’s really starting to show his best form for the Reds after a difficult start,” Romano said.

“I personally feel that Nunez deserves credit because he was at times heavily criticised by some fans and pundits, but I think it’s been absolutely a normal process. He’s a young guy, it takes time to adapt to new life, new city, new club… it’s absolutely ‘human’ to take some time for that. Nunez is a great striker but still has big potential to improve.”

He added: “Liverpool are very happy with his recent improvement and he’s doing great. If he carries on playing like this I’m sure he can be one of the key players in this season’s title race.”