Man City on alert as one of the best players in the world wants to leave European giants

Man City could complete one of the best deals this summer as Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich wants to leave the Bundesliga club and it could be for a bargain fee.

Tensions have been bubbling all season between the German midfielder and his manager Thomas Tuchel and BILD are now reporting that the 29-year-old plans to leave Bayern at the end of the season.

The German outlet states the reason for his desire to leave is down to his relationship with the former Chelsea boss as Kimmich feels that he has been disrespected on several occasions throughout the current campaign.

The Germany star is a major figure at the Allianz Arena and has often been subbed early and was also benched for Bayern’s massive game with Bayer Leverkusen recently.

? Joshua Kimmich plans to leave Bayern Munich this summer! ?? The German midfielder mentions a lack of respect on several occasions and believes that his relationship with Thomas Tuchel is not good. ? (Source: BILD) pic.twitter.com/8P7ZnlisI2 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) February 19, 2024

This will put Man City on alert as the Premier League champions are believed to have an interest in Kimmich.

According to the Mirror, the Manchester club are ready to make a move during the summer for the Bayern Munich midfielder, who is unlikely to sign a new contract with the German giants. The Bundesliga side reportedly wanted £50m for the 29-year-old in January but in the summer, the Germany international could be acquired for a bargain fee of just £25m.

This would be a major deal for Man City to complete as Kimmich is regarded as one of the best midfielders in world football and his talents would be maximised by Pep Guardiola at the Etihad.

Barcelona are reportedly interested in the Bayern Munich star also but given their financial issues, City will be the favourites should he decide to depart the German champions.