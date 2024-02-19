Manchester City attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva is still appreciated by Paris Saint-Germain after they and Barcelona showed an interest in him in last summer’s transfer window.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside about this for his latest Daily Briefing column, suggesting that it’s still too early to know for sure if Silva will be on PSG’s radar again this year.

The Portugal international has been a star player for Man City down the years, and it wouldn’t be at all surprising if the club tried their best to keep him for as long as possible.

Still, with Kylian Mbappe set to leave PSG on a free transfer at the end of the season, one imagines there’ll be plenty of changes at the French club this summer, and a big name like Silva could be just the signing they need to kick-start a new era at the Parc des Princes.

“PSG are now set to plan for the future without Mbappe, but it’s not yet clear precisely what that will look like, even if there will inevitably be plenty of rumours and links with big names,” the transfer news expert said.

“Bernardo Silva of Manchester City is one name we’ve certainly seen linked with PSG a lot, and it’s normal because he’s a fantastic player. We also know that PSG and Barcelona wanted Bernardo last summer. Still, in the end Man City decided to offer him new deal as he’s crucial for Pep Guardiola.

“As I wrote here two days ago, PSG have not decided yet the top top targets for the summer; Bernardo remains appreciated but it’s still early to say if they’re going to go strong for the Portuguese playmaker again or if they will have different priorities this time.”