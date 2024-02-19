Man United name their price for Mason Greenwood, two La Liga giants showing interest

Man United will sell Mason Greenwood this summer as there is no way back for the controversial footballer at Old Trafford.

Greenwood has been part of the Man United set-up since 2007 but was loaned out to Getafe for the current season following the outcome of his trial for attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

All charges were dropped in early 2023 but Man United felt that they could not have the 22-year-old around the club. According to Christopher Michel, there is no way back for Greenwood at United and the Premier giants will sell the player this summer.

According to the journalist, the Manchester club want €40m for Greenwood and there is interest in the forward from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

The 22-year-old has produced seven goals and five assists across 24 matches for Getafe this season and is clearly impressing people in Spain.

Greenwood is a great football player but Man United are right to cut their ties with the winger as English fans will not forget the player’s past. This will follow him around for the rest of his life and keeping him would damage the Manchester club on many levels.