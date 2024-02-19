Man United name their price for Mason Greenwood, two La Liga giants showing interest

Man United will sell Mason Greenwood this summer as there is no way back for the controversial footballer at Old Trafford.
Greenwood has been part of the Man United set-up since 2007 but was loaned out to Getafe for the current season following the outcome of his trial for attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
All charges were dropped in early 2023 but Man United felt that they could not have the 22-year-old around the club. According to Christopher Michel, there is no way back for Greenwood at United and the Premier giants will sell the player this summer.
According to the journalist, the Manchester club want €40m for Greenwood and there is interest in the forward from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.
The 22-year-old has produced seven goals and five assists across 24 matches for Getafe this season and is clearly impressing people in Spain.
Greenwood is a great football player but Man United are right to cut their ties with the winger as English fans will not forget the player’s past. This will follow him around for the rest of his life and keeping him would damage the Manchester club on many levels.
Greenwood is a far better player than Antony, so must be worth at least €90m
English players are all over hyped and they are really spoiled into believing they are all special- it is so clear for all to see that most of them believe in their own hype…. Get someone with football skills and a brain instead….
This is a real pity…this guy belongs at MUFC….what happened, happened and should nevr be approved…but let’s not be holier then the pope….and we all know what happened over there.
A fabulous player 5x Antony…and United paid nearly 90 million for Antony…Come on guys…Mainoo, Kwambala, Garnacho, Hojlund, Greenwood….hald ateam of football skills and grinta…