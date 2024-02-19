Gary Neville compares Man United youngster to Man City superstar

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has paid a huge compliment to young Danish forward Rasmus Hojlund by comparing him to Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland.

Hojlund was slow to get going at Man Utd earlier this season after completing his summer move from Atalanta, but he’s now really starting to show why he was rated so highly prior to joining.

While he’s not at Haaland’s level yet, it’s easy to see why Neville might be starting to get excited about the 21-year-old’s potential after two more goals in this weekend’s win over Luton Town.

See below for Neville’s comments on Hojlund…

If Hojlund can get anywhere close to the kind of crazy numbers we saw Haaland produce last season, then he’ll have a terrific career in the Premier League, so fans will no doubt be hoping he can keep up this fine recent form.

United as a whole really look to have turned a corner after four league wins in a row.

