The Telegraph reports that Ashworth’s departure for Manchester United has angered Newcastle United.

The Telegraph also reports that there is a perception that Ashworth has not lived up to the expectations the club had of him when they hired him in 2022.

It’s unclear what those unfulfilled goals were and why he wasn’t able to accomplish them.

The 52-year-old Dan Ashworth was hailed by the Toon owners as the guy who would supervise years of consistent success at Tyneside.

Manchester United’s interest has prompted Newcastle to place Ashworth on gardening leave. It is unclear when he will take over at Old Trafford but the man himself has confirmed he is leaving St. James Park.