Newcastle man tells club he is leaving but £20m fee may hamper move to Premier League giants

Manchester United FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Dan Ashworth is set to leave Newcastle United with the Tyneside club putting their sporting director on gardening leave.

The 52-year-old is top of Man United’s list to become the Red Devils’ new sporting director and Ashworth has agreed to move to Old Trafford, with talks over compensation set to happen soon, reports Fabrizio Romano.

According to the Guardian, Newcastle want £20m for Ashworth but United have no intention of matching that figure and will try to negotiate the number down.

The Manchester club’s new part owners, INEOS, are looking to put together a strong team together behind the scenes and the Newcastle man is the next piece of the puzzle having lured Omar Berrada away from Man City to become the new CEO at Old Trafford.

More Stories / Latest News
European giants considering shock appointment of Man United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Newcastle to challenge Tottenham for £15m Premier League star, his manager doesn’t want to lose him
Two more key Liverpool stars out of Carabao Cup final, Klopp worried about others

Ashworth is a very highly-rated sporting director and has held his role at St James’ Park for 20 months. The Englishman did brilliant work at Brighton before moving to Newcastle and Man United is the best job he can get within the Premier League.

This is a major coup for Sir Jim Ratcliffe and United if they can bring the sporting director to their club but that will come down to the compensation, with Newcastle determined not to let him go cheaply.

More Stories Dan Ashworth

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.