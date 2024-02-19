Newcastle to challenge Tottenham for £15m Premier League star, his manager doesn’t want to lose him

Tottenham and Newcastle United will enter the summer transfer window with the objective of acquiring a midfielder and both clubs have an eye on a 22-year-old Premier League star.

According to Football Insider, Tottenham and Newcastle are monitoring the situation of James Garner at Everton as they eye a potential summer swoop.

The midfielder has been a key member of Sean Dyche’s squad this season having featured in 30 matches for the Toffees, scoring two goals and assisting another, and the former Burnley boss will not want to lose him.

However, Everton will struggle to keep hold of Garner if they are relegated from the Premier League and even if they aren’t, a big fee would help relieve some of their Financial Fair Play issues.

Garner’s biggest strength is that he can play in several positions across the midfield and that is desirable for clubs competing in Europe as they rotate their team often.

The 22-year-old has been at Everton since joining from Man United in 2022 for a reported £15m and the midfielder has a contract at Goodison Park until 2026, but could Everton be tempted to sell the Englishman if Tottenham and Newcastle come calling?