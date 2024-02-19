Fabrizio Romano has insisted he’s not heard anything concrete about the prospect of Alexander Isak leaving Newcastle United in the summer transfer window.

The Sweden international has been a key player since arriving at St James’ Park, and one imagines the club won’t be keen to lose him, though they may have Financial Fair Play concerns that make him an obvious candidate to cash in on.

Isak could be one of a few of the big names at Newcastle who could command a very decent fee and allow Newcastle to make a profit, while it’s easy to see why someone of his talent and profile could be of interest to Chelsea at the moment, with the Blues lacking proven goal-scorers in their squad.

Romano responded to the speculation by playing down talk of a possible exit, with nothing seemingly set to be decided now in terms of the summer.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano said: “Despite stories about Chelsea interest and Newcastle needing to sell because of FFP, I honestly have nothing to report about Alexander Isak at this stage. No contacts, no talks, very quiet situation.

“So it would be a guess job from me, as I don’t have any information on Isak for the summer so far. It’s still early, so let’s see.”