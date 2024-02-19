Championship club announce manager will temporarily step down due to illness

Birmingham City have released a statement to announce that Tony Mowbray will be stepping down as manager for a period of around six to eight weeks due to an unnamed illness.

The 60-year-old has not been at the club for long, having only come in to take over from Wayne Rooney back in January, but it seems he’s now being forced to take a break from the game due to a health concern.

It is not yet clear what the problem for Mowbray is, or how serious this might be, but it seems the plan is for him to return to the dugout later this season.

Mowbray himself commented on this decision, saying: “Undergoing treatment will necessitate that I temporarily step away from the technical area.

“I will continue to provide advice and counsel while undergoing treatment.

“The club has been incredibly supportive of me and my family and we are very grateful. I know that everyone will be respectful of our privacy at this time.”

Birmingham fans, and indeed everyone in football, will no doubt be wishing Mowbray well in his recovery.