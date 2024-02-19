Two more key Liverpool stars out of Carabao Cup final, Klopp worried about others

Chelsea FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool will be without Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones for this weekend’s Carabao Cup final as the duo have been ruled out after picking up injuries against Brentford on Saturday. 

Jota and Jones were forced off in the first half of the Reds’ 4-1 win over the Bees with knee and ankle injuries to add to Jurgen Klopp’s injury woes.

According to the Telegraph, both stars have undergone scans in the last 24 hours, which have confirmed that they will not be available for Liverpool’s forthcoming matches, which include a Wembley date with Chelsea on Sunday.

The Merseyside club have somewhat of an injury crisis at the moment and the weekend’s win over Brentford was a costly one.

Klopp has a lot of injuries to deal with heading into the Carabao Cup final 
More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle hierarchy reportedly not happy with their senior man
Bergvall thinks Tottenham have a player who’s better than Mbappe
Leeds tabled official bid to sign Besiktas striker in January

Trent Alexander-Arnold has also been ruled out of the Carabao Cup with a knee problem and the fitness of goalkeeper Alisson is uncertain having suffered a muscle injury in training on Friday.

These are all major players for Klopp and the German coach is still waiting to find out about Dominik Szoboszlai and Darwin Núñez.

One group of people that this does benefit is Chelsea as the Blues could see a totally different team across from them than the one that hammered them 4-1 at Anfield last month.

More Stories Curtis Jones Diogo Jota

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.