Two more key Liverpool stars out of Carabao Cup final, Klopp worried about others

Liverpool will be without Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones for this weekend’s Carabao Cup final as the duo have been ruled out after picking up injuries against Brentford on Saturday.

Jota and Jones were forced off in the first half of the Reds’ 4-1 win over the Bees with knee and ankle injuries to add to Jurgen Klopp’s injury woes.

According to the Telegraph, both stars have undergone scans in the last 24 hours, which have confirmed that they will not be available for Liverpool’s forthcoming matches, which include a Wembley date with Chelsea on Sunday.

The Merseyside club have somewhat of an injury crisis at the moment and the weekend’s win over Brentford was a costly one.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has also been ruled out of the Carabao Cup with a knee problem and the fitness of goalkeeper Alisson is uncertain having suffered a muscle injury in training on Friday.

These are all major players for Klopp and the German coach is still waiting to find out about Dominik Szoboszlai and Darwin Núñez.

One group of people that this does benefit is Chelsea as the Blues could see a totally different team across from them than the one that hammered them 4-1 at Anfield last month.