Video: “His fourth foul” – Former Premier League referee shares his opinion on Casemiro’s potential red vs Luton Town

Man United were 2-1 winners over Luton Town on Sunday but many fans of the Hatters will feel hard done by as Casemiro could have seen a red card in the first half of the Premier League match.

The Brazil international was booked for a foul on Amari’i Bell in the first half and minutes later, the midfielder committed another on Ross Barkley, with many football fans thinking it was worthy of a second booking and a red card for the Man United star.

The incident has been a topic of discussion following the match and speaking on Sky Sports News’ Ref Watch, former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher believes that Casemiro shouldn’t have been sent off.

“Accumulation, that was his fourth foul,” the former official said about the first booking. “I didn’t think that was a yellow card [the second potential yellow]. This was the first foul after the yellow card.

“It is a matter of how the referee is seeing that in his totting up.”

Casemiro can consider himself lucky on this occasion as on another day, the 31-year-old could have been given his marching orders had a referee decided to officiate the match differently.