West Ham are lining up alternatives to Kalvin Phillips as the Hammers may not sign the Man City star on a permanent deal following his poor start to life at the London Stadium.

The England international has made a catalogue of errors in what has been a miserable run of form for David Moyes’ team and according to Alan Nixon, the East London club are looking at players to replace Phillips once his loan deal expires.

Writing on his Patreon page, Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney is liked by West Ham and could be an option for the summer. The Hammers had scouts watching the 21-year-old at the weekend and this will unlikely be the last time they will be in attendance.

Nottingham Forest are also interested in the Middlesbrough star but West Ham believe they can challenge their Premier League rivals for the midfielder’s signature.