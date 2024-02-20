Exclusive: Osimhen wants to emulate Drogba and enjoy a long Chelsea career

Victor Osimhen will certainly be one of the protagonists of the next summer transfer window.

The Nigerian striker will leave Napoli at the end of the season, confirmed by president De Laurentiis, with the hope of starting a new experience in the Premier League.

In fact, the player would prefer a transfer to England over other leagues.

Chelsea are interested and are evaluating the possibility of paying the €130m release clause included last year in the contract renewal with Napoli.

Contacts with the player have been going on for months now: a multi-year contract is ready for him – probably for seven years – with a slightly improved salary compared to the current one at Napoli.

Osimhen would prefer a move to Chelsea in order that he can follow the same type of path of Didier Drogba, his idol.

The English club is also considering starting talks with the Italy champions soon to talk about a possible deferral of the payment of the clause as they anticipate competition, such as that from PSG.

However, in the next few weeks, everything will start to become clearer.

The French club are known to be looking around to replace Mbappe – on his way to Real Madrid – but despite several rumours indicating that PSG is Osimhen’s most likely destination, there appears to have been no recent contact between the player’s representatives and the leader Ligue1.

As revealed many months ago, PSG have targeted Portuguese winger Rafael Leao as Mbappe’s possible replacement.

Furthermore, the French club is also considering reinforcing the other roles with top names.

At least 2 midfielders are sought, with Bernardo Silva as their main target, and a defender for whom Leny Yoro is absolutely preferred.