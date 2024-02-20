18-goal striker likely to join Man United if current club “continues to perform like this”

Erik ten Hag would like another striker to support Rasmus Hojlund at Man United and the former Ajax boss has one player in mind.

The Danish star is in flying form at present having scored in his last six Premier League outings but being only 21, scoring goals at Old Trafford can’t only be placed on the striker’s shoulders.

Ajax’s Brian Brobbey is a player Ten Hag has been chasing for a while as the Dutch coach has already worked with the player in the past.

It has been a tough season for the Dutch giants and if they continue to perform badly the 22-year-old could leave Amsterdam this summer.

“If Ajax continues to perform like this, it will be very attractive for Brobbey, especially after a good Euros, to go to the Premier League,” said Ajax watcher Mike Verweij on the Kick Off podcast via Sport Witness.

“You know that Manchester United, where Ten Hag wanted to sign him before, is following him and what you hear is that the top of the Premier League is keeping a close eye on him.”

Brobbey has been in terrific form this season having provided Ajax with 18 goals and six assists across 31 matches.

With a contract at the Dutch club until 2027, it is uncertain how much the striker will cost as Ajax will not want to lose him on the cheap.

Man United will also have to be careful about the gap between the level of the Eredivisie and the Premier League as that is a trap they fell into with Antony, who has been a disastrous signing for the Manchester club.