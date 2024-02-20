Leeds really are doing great things of late under Daniel Farke’s stewardship.

For the entire Championship season, the all whites have been in and around the top six, but over the course of the last few games they’re really starting to put the pedal to the metal and place pressure on those clubs around them.

When they’re in full flow, this Leeds side are one of the hardest to beat in the division as a number of their opponents would attest.

Farke has form in this regard of course, being that he got one of his former clubs, Norwich City, up into the promised land of the Premier League.

How the owners would love to see the German replicate that at the first time of asking.

One player that’s had no part to play in this season’s relative successes is Brenden Aaronson.

The 23-year-old is only loan at Union Berlin and isn’t enjoying the best moment of his career in Germany.

Union sporting chief Oliver Ruhnert on Brenden Aaronson.

“With Brenden it comes down to the fundamental theme. Brenden is a super footballer who must accept the fact that in football a certain physical aspect is needed to win the ball & contest challenges.” @fcunion_en #USMNT — Derek Rae (@RaeComm) February 19, 2024

“With Brenden it comes down to the fundamental theme,” Union sporting chief, Oliver Ruhnert, said about the player, as cited in a tweet from Bundesliga commentator, Derek Rae.

“Brenden is a super footballer who must accept the fact that in football a certain physical aspect is needed to win the ball & contest challenges.”

It seems almost certain that the German outfit won’t keep the American international beyond this season as a result , and it’s highly unlikely he has a future at Leeds too – particularly if they do manage to get promoted.