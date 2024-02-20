Arsenal are reportedly up against Newcastle for the potential transfer of highly-rated young Atletico Mineiro midfielder Alisson Santana.

The 18-year-old is impressing in his native Brazil and looks like the latest in a long line of young talents to emerge in the South American nation who could then end up being of interest to top sides around Europe.

According to Globo Esporte, Arsenal and Newcastle are just some of the clubs interested in Santana, though he might not necessarily come cheap as he has a contract running until 2027, which includes a €60million release clause.

Arsenal and Newcastle could be tempting next destinations for the player, who will surely want to test himself at the highest level as soon as possible.

Still, the Brazilian youngster would also do well to ensure he picks his next club wisely, as he’ll surely need to be confident of playing regularly there.

In theory, a project like Newcastle might be better than Arsenal in that respect, but it would surely also be hard to turn down a big name like the Gunners, with Mikel Arteta doing such a great job of developing other top young players since he took over at the Emirates Stadium.