Exclusive: Agent of Real Madrid transfer target has been in Barcelona, Fabrizio Romano confirms

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the agent of Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies has been in Barcelona, though he’s not aware of any concrete talks taking place over this deal.

The Canada international has been a key player for Bayern in recent times and it makes sense that there are plenty of transfer rumours about him as he heads towards the final year of his contract at the Allianz Arena.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Davies could be an option for Real Madrid as he seems open to joining them, though it seems he’s not ruling out staying with Bayern and signing a new deal there either.

It seems Barcelona are not currently showing as concrete an interest as has been reported, with Romano saying that although the 23-year-old’s agent has been in the city, it doesn’t seem to be leading to any advanced negotiations for the moment.

The journalist added that it would probably be difficult for Barca to afford Davies, while they also have Alejandro Balde in that position.

“Alphonso Davies – The agent of the Bayern Munich left-back was in Barcelona but at the moment, I’m not aware of concrete negotiations with Barca,” Romano said.

“They have Alejandro Balde in that position and Alphonso wants an important salary, either from Bayern with a new deal, or with Real Madrid or any other club. So, for Barca it’s really complicated to offer that.”