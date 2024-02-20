Exclusive: Insider explains how Arsenal’s Dubai trip sparked superb recent form

Arsenal benefited a lot from Mikel Arteta taking them to Dubai for a special training trip during the recent winter break.

The Gunners are in superb form right now, scoring freely and winning each of their games since returning from Dubai, which followed a real rough patch that saw them lose against the likes of West Ham and Fulham.

Arsenal are right back in contention for the Premier League title now after a remarkable run of form that has seen them beat league leaders Liverpool 3-1, whilst thrashing West Ham and Burnley 6-0 and 5-0 respectively in recent away games.

According to Ben Jacobs, who spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Arsenal worked hard in Dubai but also benefited from a bit of a break away from the media spotlight, while Arteta also allowed players to bring their families along to lift the mood.

“The trip just helped Arsenal unwind in a fresh setting. Arteta felt some privacy and time to relax would aid his players down the stretch. He also invited the players’ families over in the hope of further relaxing his squad,” Jacobs explained.

“Getting away from the media glare, and having some warm weather training, has clearly helped Arsenal refocus. It was a smart move by Arteta, who also took the time in Dubai to have one-on-one chats with a variety of players, including Bukayo Saka, who has been sensational since returning from the UAE.

“Arteta is all about the little touches, and believes a mid-season camp is important to foster unity. Arsenal still worked hard (it wasn’t a holiday!), but also re-charged their batteries. And from Arteta’s own perspective, it was a pause for reflection allowing him to get out of the usual matchday routine and plan for some big games ahead.”

All in all, this sounds like great management from Arteta and it could end up saving the club’s season if their form continues like this.