Carabao Cup bonus for Chelsea players unveiled, Man United players received £1.1m more for winning competition last year

Chelsea will try and win the first trophy on offer this season as they take on Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley on Sunday, but the players’ bonus is not very impressive.

The Blues go into the final as the underdogs and it may be the West London club’s only chance of winning silverware this season as the campaign has been a disaster for Mauricio Pochettino’s men.

Chelsea will have gained a little confidence from their performance against Man City on Saturday and will look to use that to beat a Liverpool side currently suffering from injury problems.

If the Blues do bring the Carabao Cup back to Stamford Bridge, the players will only receive a £500,000 bonus, reports the Daily Mail.

Chelsea’s bonus is significantly less than the £1.6million shared by Manchester United’s players after they won the Carabao Cup final last year, which netted them around £65,000 each.

The Blues’ bonus pot will be split depending on the number of minutes they have played but this will not matter once they get their hands on a medal at Wembley on Sunday.