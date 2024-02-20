Tottenham are reportedly still convinced that Conor Gallagher would be an ideal signing for them if they could bring him in from rivals Chelsea.

The England international is having a fine season for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, but there’s still seemingly not been any progress on him signing a new contract at Stamford Bridge, despite his current deal being due to expire in summer 2025.

This could present Tottenham and others with an opportunity to sign Gallagher on the cheap in the summer, though of course Chelsea will surely be keen to avoid losing this in-form and popular homegrown player to a major rival.

Spurs seem to be big fans of Gallagher, however, with Dean Jones telling Give Me Sport just how convinced the north Londoners are about the former Crystal Palace loanee fitting in perfectly with their style of play.

Gallagher, however, is also described by Jones as being Chelsea through and through, so he might not be too keen to be seen as betraying the Blues by moving to one of their biggest London rivals.

“Tottenham are absolutely convinced that he’s the kind of dream number eight that they’re after,” Jones said.

“So from a playing style, and personality on the pitch, Conor Gallagher really does fit the ethos of where they want to take this team.

“I’d say things that go against it at the moment are the fact that Conor Gallagher is Chelsea through and through. And that does sometimes play into whether a player would be willing to join a certain team.”

He added: “I’m not ruling out that he would join Tottenham, but it’s something to consider.”

If this doesn’t work out, it will be interesting to see if THFC have any other alternatives to fall back on, but it might be a bitter pill to swallow as they’re clearly so enthusiastic about what Gallagher could bring to their side.