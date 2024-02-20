Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain both like Chelsea defender Levi Colwill, even if a transfer happening this summer currently looks close to impossible.

That’s according to transfer news expert Ben Jacobs, who says it would take something crazy to happen for the situation to change, though he added that PSG are ready to play the long game on potentially moving for Colwill.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column today, Jacobs explained how Colwill might form part of PSG’s plans for life after Kylian Mbappe, with a host of big names for different positions on their radar as they look to strengthen their squad in the summer.

Colwill seems unlikely to be sold any time soon, so Liverpool and PSG surely won’t bother making a move this year, but a move to the French capital could be one to watch for the long term, according to Jacobs.

“PSG, like Liverpool, also appreciate Levi Colwill. Chelsea will auto-dismiss any offers, and Colwill has zero interest in leaving Stamford Bridge right now,” Jacobs said.

“No suitor is going to try in summer 2024 unless something crazy and dramatic changes, but PSG are prepared to play the long-game. It might be one to watch in 2025 if Chelsea’s project doesn’t go to plan, but right now Colwill is untouchable. All suitors know this and that it is a waste of time to advance anything right now.”

This might be a bit of a worry for Chelsea fans, but at least it’s not something that poses them an imminent threat.