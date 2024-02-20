Former Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has stated his view that the club brought in some players with “high ceilings” during his time in charge at Elland Road.

Speaking on Monday Night Football yesterday evening, Marsch defended his transfer record during his time at Leeds, and also made it clear it was part of a collaborative decision-making process, rather than the signings just being his and his alone.

Leeds got relegated last season, with Marsch sacked along the way, but the American tactician still felt they’d made some smart signings of players with high ceilings, such as Luis Sinisterra.

Sinisterra has since left the club, joining Bournemouth after a loan spell at the club, so it could be that Marsch is hinting the Yorkshire outfit made a mistake letting him go.

“I liked all the players we brought in. And when I say we, I know a lot of times in England, we talk about the manager’s transfers, we didn’t operate that way. As a club, we really made decisions,” Marsch said.

“And obviously it looks like it’s my transfers when it’s an American and some Red Bull players, but I think we all felt internally, as we were shifting the team and the style of football, that having some players like Luis Sinisterra, Marc Roca and Willy Gnonto, that could meet the standards of how we wanted to play the game and believe that had a high ceiling for how we develop them.”

LUFC are now chasing promotion back to the Premier League as they continue to progress well under Daniel Farke, who took over at Elland Road in the summer.