Exclusive: Chelsea might not part with Conor Gallagher after all

In a difficult season like the one Chelsea are facing, there is still a positive and absolutely unexpected note: Conor Gallagher.

The English midfielder, often criticised for no reason, is showing off his excellent qualities, improving match after match and becoming the main man in midfield.

Mauricio Pochettino has at his disposal a player who is capable of unpredictability, often requested by the Argentine coach himself.

Indeed, the coach has – in the past – repeatedly underlined the lack of a player with these characteristics but, thanks to his work, Gallagher is gradually emerging as super reliable and is convincing everyone.

That’s why Chelsea’s management are giving his future very serious consideration.

Gallagher is becoming a key element in the squad and especially in Chelsea’s starting XI.

Furthermore, the player is very fond of Chelsea and has never hidden his desire to stay and renew his contract.

He hopes that there are margins to extend the agreement with Chelsea which expires in 2025.

The evaluations on the club side are underway and the sensations, in this sense, are starting to be positive.

Chelsea have other priorities in the next transfer market too, such as concentrating all efforts in order to sign Victor Osimhen. The Blues will also have to find a new central defender as Thiago Silva’s replacement.

So, Chelsea are reasoning about the possible extension of Gallagher’s contract to avoid ‘wasting time’ looking for a player with his characteristics, when his performances are at a very good level already and there would not be an urgent need to part ways with him.