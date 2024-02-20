Exclusive: Several signings lined up to replace Mbappe at PSG

Paris Saint-Germain are preparing to say goodbye to Kylian Mbappe at the end of the season.

Attempts by the French club to extend the striker’s contract were unsuccessful, with Kylian opting to accept the multi-year proposal of Real Madrid.

It will still be a cordial farewell, so much so that PSG are already preparing an incredible party to say goodbye to the player.

On the transfer market side, Rafa Leao is PSG’s main target number to replace him according to sources close to CaughtOffside and with knowledge of the deal.

The winger has a €175m release clause in his contract with AC Milan, and based on this, the Rossoneri won’t accept offers below that amount.

That doesn’t scare the French club who are willing to make a significant investment to sign him.

However, PSG are not only working on Mbappe’s replacement, but they are considering several signings during the summer transfer window.

Bernardo Silva, as already widely revealed, is at the top of the list, but among the preferred names there are also Bruno Guimaraes, monitored for some time, and Adrien Rabiot – another player considered interesting by PSG also due to his contractual situation.

In fact, his deal with Juventus expires in June and, to date, there have been no important developments on the renewal side.

Keep an eye on Martin Zubimendi too, although in his case the competition is more fierce: the Spaniard has a €60 million clause and is being followed by Barcelona and Bayern.

PSG are also advancing in talks for Leny Yoro. The Lille centre-back is not the only target: Gonçalo Inacio and Antonio Silva are also on Luis Campos’ list.

The Benfica player is the subject of strong interest from Man United, although PSG have already started a concrete approach in the past weeks.