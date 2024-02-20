Former Real Madrid man heads list of three to replace Moyes at West Ham

David Moyes is a man seemingly under intense pressure at West Ham United.

The Scot appeared to be odds on for signing a new contract at the club, though everything has now gone quiet on that.

Perhaps that has something to do with the fact that the Hammers haven’t won a match this year in any competition, and have plummeted down the Premier League as a result.

Just after their brilliant win at Arsenal to close out the festive period the East Londoners were still flying high, but they now find themselves way down in ninth.

Moreover, with the likes of Brentford, Aston Villa, Tottenham and Newcastle to play in their next six matches, things aren’t going to get any easier for Moyes.

If results over the next couple of games go against them, the Irons could fall as low as 11th and well off the pace for a European title again next season unless they can win the Europa League.

Given how poorly they’ve played of late and the strength of opponent left in the competition, that’s looking unlikely.

It isn’t really therefore a surprise that former Real Madrid and Wolves manager, Julen Lopetegui, is being touted as a potential replacement, per Daily Mail (h/t Sky Sports), along with Graham Potter and Steve Cooper, ex-Chelsea and ex-Nottingham Forest managers respectively.