Gary Neville states one reason that could stop Man United from qualifying for the Champions League

If Manchester United are not cautious, Gary Neville thinks their lack of professionalism during games might lose them a spot in the Champions League next season.

Rasmus Hojlund gave United a quickfire start to the match in Bedfordshire, scoring a brace in only seven minutes. Things started to go awry for the Reds after Carlton Morris’ header on 14 minutes as they lost their rhythm.

With some regrouping after the half, Erik ten Hag’s men saw out the match, moving United to within three points of fifth-place Tottenham and five points of the top four.

On his Sky Sports podcast, Neville did acknowledge that there are problematic aspects of United’s play.

“United don’t seem to be able to put together a real… professional, I think is the right word, performance,” he explained. “In the second half, it was more professional but in the first half for 25 minutes they just lost their discipline and started giving fouls away, they had two players booked who were so close to red cards that they needed to be taken off.

“So it was a scruffy first half after such a brilliant start and I am not quite sure why we have these huge peaks and troughs; not just from game to game but within games and not just within games but within halves of games. We just see huge fluctuations in performance and that’s the frustrating bit because they can be really good when they are good and breathtaking when they play in five or ten-minute periods but then it seems to just dip.”

ten Hag need his team to make the top four next season as his job could depend on it. After failure to perform in the Champions League this season and finishing bottom of their group, ten Hag needs a top four finish and successful FA Cup campaign to save his job.

United have managed to find their best form of this season since the start of the year and things are looking positive but they need to get better at game management and how to play after taking the lead.

The form of Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire is a huge positive for United and if they can continue this form, making it to the top four is not out of reach.