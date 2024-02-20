Manchester United would reportedly be ready to make a transfer move for Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane this summer if he shows any desire to come back to the Premier League.

The England international is only in his first season at the Allianz Arena, having made the move from Tottenham last summer, and it would be quite a shock to see him return to the Premier League that quickly after leaving.

Still, it’s been a difficult season at Bayern, with Thomas Tuchel under pressure as the club fail to keep up with this impressive Bayer Leverkusen side, who head the Bundesliga table under Xabi Alonso.

According to Football Transfers, Kane was tempted by United last summer, and the Red Devils remain very keen on him as an option on the market.

It remains to be seen how likely this is, but it perhaps wouldn’t be too surprising if Kane pushed to leave Bayern after this disappointing season, and set his sights once again on trying to break the Premier League all-time scoring record.

The 30-year-old must have felt like he’d finally get his hands on some silverware at Bayern after failing to ever win a trophy at Spurs, but it’s not currently looking that likely for him, so perhaps he’ll feel he has a chance to do that at Old Trafford.